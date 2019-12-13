76th CCI Western India Squash: Maharashtra clinch titles

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Khubchandani maintained her impressive winning streak and went on to outsmart Tamil Nadu’s second seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan by recording a stunning straight games 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 victory to claim the girls’ under-19 title in the 76th CCI Western India Squash Championship 2019, at the CCI’s courts on Wednesday. Later, Goa’s top seed Yash Fadte successfully defended his boys’ under-19 crown as he recovered from the loss of the first game to overcome Maharashtra’s second seed Advait Adik, coasting to a 9-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-2 win. Both Aishwarya and Yash were presented with the individual champions’ trophies and a cheque of Rs 18,880 each. Maharashtra number one seed Kaavya Bansal eased past Tamil Nadu’s joint 3/4-seed Shameena Riaz by quickly charging to a 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 win to emerge champion in the girls’ under-15 event. In the boys’ under-15 final showdown, second seed.