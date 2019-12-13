76th CCI Western India Squash: Maharashtra clinch titles

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Khubchandani maintained her impressive winning streak and went on to outsmart Tamil Nadu’s second seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan by recording a stunning straight games 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 victory to claim the girls’ under-19 title in the 76th CCI Western India Squash Championship 2019, at the CCI’s courts on Wednesday. Later, Goa’s top seed Yash Fadte successfully defended his boys’ under-19 crown as he recovered from the loss of the first game to overcome Maharashtra’s second seed Advait Adik, coasting to a 9-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-2 win. Both Aishwarya and Yash were presented with the individual champions’ trophies and a cheque of Rs 18,880 each. Maharashtra number one seed Kaavya Bansal eased past Tamil Nadu’s joint 3/4-seed Shameena Riaz by quickly charging to a 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 win to emerge champion in the girls’ under-15 event. In the boys’ under-15 final showdown, second seed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)