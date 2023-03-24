73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament: Bohra CC outplay Souvenir CC to lift Nawab Salar Jung Trophy

Mumbai: Giant-killers Bohra Cricket Club dished out another domineering and impressive performance and inflicted a crushing 48-run defeat on Souvenir Cricket Club in the final of the 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Bohra CC posted substantial runs on the board as they were dismissed for 167 runs from their quota of 20 overs. Opening batsmen Sahil Gode 43 runs (20-balls, 8x4,1x6) and Japjeet Randhawa 42 runs (31-balls, 4x4,2x6) provided Bohra CC with a good start as they put together 61 runs for the first wicket in 5.2 overs. Later Randhawa and Om Keshkamat who smashed 42 runs (28-balls, 3x4,3x6) added 42 runs for the third wicket to lift the total. Souvenir CC’s left-arm medium pacers Hussain Raza 2 for 18, Atif Attarwala 2 for 23 and Irfan Umair 2 for 42 picked up the wickets to restrict the opposition batters from amassing a huge total.

Chasing an achievable winning target of 168, Souvenir CC batsmen were tormented by the wily Bohra CC off-spinner Himanshu Singh (4 wickets for 30 runs) and their innings closed at 119 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

The Souvenir CC innings started shakily as they lost three quick wickets with just 17 runs on the board inside the first three overs. But, later Souvenir CC’s top-order batter Nikhil Patil 34 runs (34-balls, 2x4) and middle-order bat Sujit Nayak 34 runs (30-balls, 4x4) put the innings back on track with a 64-run fourth wicket partnership. Later, Ankeet Chavan 21 runs tried his best to keep Souvenir CC’s hopes afloat, but the other batsmen failed to play good supporting roles and they ended on the losing side. Besides Singh’s fine bowling spell, Jahangir Ansari claimed 2 wickets for 17 runs to seal Bohra CC’s victory.

Chief Guest, Kenia Jayantilal, a former Indian cricketer, presided over the Prize Distribution function and presented the trophies and cash awards to the champions and the runners-up teams. The champions Bohra CC received the Nawab Salar Jung Trophy and a cash prize of Rs one lakh, while the runners-up received the runner-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

There was more cheer for Bohra CC team as Sahil Gode for his 43 runs won the ‘Man of the Final’ award, while the ‘Best Batsman of the Tournament’ prize went to Japjeet Randhawa – 205 runs (1 century 106 runs) and ‘Best Bowler of the Tournament’ prize went to Himanshu Singh – 12 wickets, 4 matches. All three received trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

Brief scores - Final: Bohra Cricketers 167 all out, 20 overs (Sahil Gode 43 (20-balls, 8x4,1x6), Japjeet Randhawa 42 (31-balls, 4x4,2x6), Om Keshkamat 42 (28-balls, 3x4,3x6); Hussain Raza 2 for 18, Atif Attarwala 2 for 23, Irfan Umair 2 for 42) beat Souvenir CC 119 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Nikhil Patil 34 (34-balls, 2x4), Sujit Nayak 34 (30-balls, 4x4), Ankeet Chavan 21; Himanshu Singh 4 for 30, Jahangir Ansari 2 for 17). Result: Bohra CC won by 48 runs.

Individual awards:

Man of the Final: Sahil Gode (Bohra CC) - 43 runs (20-balls, 8x4,1x6).

Best Batsman of the Tournament: Japjeet Randhawa (Bohra CC) – 205 runs (1 century 106 runs).

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Himanshu Singh (Bohra CC) – 12 wickets, 4 matches.