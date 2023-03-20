73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation: More, Randhawa & Kamath steer Bohra CC into semis

Souvenir CC storm into semi-finals |

Mumbai: Bohra Cricket Club proved their stunning victory against defending champions Parsee Gymkhana in the first round was no flash in the pan. Powered by the aggressive half-century knocks from openers Rugved More unbeaten 87 runs, and Japjeet Randhawa 57 runs and Omkesh Kamath’s unbeaten 52 runs, Bohra CC continued with their winning momentum as they defeated P.J. Hindu Gymkhana by 55-runs in a quarter-final match of the 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Sunday.

Later, a superb all-round performance from Varun Lavande 3 wickets for 27 runs and 89 runs inspired Modern Cricket Club to a 9-wicket win over Marwari CC in another quarter-final match. Batting first Marwari CC were bowled out for 141 runs in 20 overs and Modern CC boosted by Lavande’s solid knock comfortable chased the target making 145 runs for the loss of one in 18.1 overs.

Electing to bat first, Bohra CC top three batsmen feasted on the Hindu Gymkhana bowling and helped the team piled up a massive total of 203 for the loss of one wicket from their 20 overs. More showing good form and smashed nine boundaries and four sixes during his 60-ball innings, while Randhawa’s 39-ball knock contained five well-timed hits to the ropes and four well-struck sixes. The two were associated in a 132-run association for the first wicket. Omkesh Kamath also dominated the bowlers and his half century effort came from 22 balls with six shots to the boundary ropes and two powerful hits over the fence.

Later, Bohra CC bowlers dismissed P.J. Hindu Gymkhana for a paltry 148 runs in 19.5 overs to seal their victory and a passage to the semi-final. Himanshu Singh 3 for 12, Mohd Mansoori 3 for 36 and Onkar Tarmale 2 for 36 were responsible for rocking the Hindu Gymkhana innings and restricting them to a poor score. Harsh Salunkhe 44 runs (35-balls, 4x4,2x6) and Vasim Khan 28 (17-balls, 4x4,1x6) were the two batters who managed to get decent runs on the board.

In other matches, Muslim United SC defeated Mumbai Police Gymkhana by 10-wickets in a low-scoring match and Souvenir CC recorded a 6-wicket victory against Young Mohammedan CC to advance to the semi-finals.

Brief scores: Bohra CC 203 for 1 wicket, 20 overs (Rugved More 87* (60-balls, 9x4,4x6), Japjeet Randhawa 57 (39-balls, 5x4,4x6), Omkesh Kamath 52* (22-balls, 6x4,2x6) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 148 all out, 19.5 overs (Harsh Salunkhe 44 (35-balls, 4x4,2x6), Vasim Khan 28 (17-balls, 4x4,1x6); Himanshu Singh 3 for 12, Mohd Mansoori 3 for 36, Onkar Tarmale 2 for 36). Result: Bohra CC won by 55 runs.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana 95 all out, 14.5 overs (Sunil Patil 39; Yash Chavan 5 for 17) lost to Muslim United SC 99 for no loss, 11.1 overs (Shahid Shaikh 40*, Siddhant Adhatrao 59*). Result: Muslim United SC won by 10 wickets.

Marwari CC 141 all out, 20 overs (Gaurish Jadhav 39, Ihsaan Amin 37, Dhrumil Matkar 26*; Varun Lavande 3 for 27) lost to Modern CC 145 for 1 wicket, 20 overs (Varun Lavande 89, Shubham Punyarthi 40*). Result: Modern CC won by 9 wickets.

Young Mohammedan CC 167 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Anish Chaudhary 41, Rehmani Sufiyan 26, Sumeet Dhekale 21; Irfain Umair 3 for 35, Ankeet Chavan 2 for 26, Hussain Raza 2 for 34) lost to Souvenir CC 168 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Ayaz Khan 86*, Nikhil Patil 39). Result: Souvenir CC won by 6 wickets.