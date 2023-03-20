73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation: Bohra CC, Souvenir CC to meet in Islam Gym final

Mumbai: Bohra Cricket Club and Souvenir Cricket Club, both produced some solid all-round performances and comfortably won their respective semi-final matches in the 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Monday.

Bohra CC who were restricted to a low total of 142 all out in 19.3 overs fought back strongly and bowled out Muslim United Cricket Club for 77 runs in 14.4 overs to clinch a deserving 65-run victory in the first semi-final.

Later, Souvenir CC charged to a 9-wicket win against Modern Cricket Club in the second semi-final. Chasing a winning target of 178 runs, Souvenir CC opening batsmen were aggressive as Gautam Waghela smashed an unbeaten 90 runs and Eknath Kerekar scored a quick 80 runs to steer their team to a big win.

Brief scores: Bohra CC 142 all out in 19.3 overs (Ravindra Sante 41 (47-balls, 4x4,2x6), Omkesh Kamath 20; Atish Anand 3 for 21, Parikshit Valsangkar 3 for 28) beat Muslim United CC 77 all out, 14.4 overs (Ruturaj Sane 30, Siddhant Aadhatrao 29; Himanshu Singh 3 for 7, Jahangir Ansari 3 for 17). Result: Bohra CC won by 65 runs.

Modern CC 177 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Shubham Punyarthi 55, Varun Lavande 38, Arman Shaikh 27; Hussain Raza 5 for 17) lost to Souvenir CC 178 fort 1 wicket, 16.3 overs (Gautam Waghela 90*, Eknath Kerekar 80). Result: Souvenir CC won by 9 wickets.