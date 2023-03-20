 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation: Bohra CC, Souvenir CC to meet in Islam Gym final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation: Bohra CC, Souvenir CC to meet in Islam Gym final

73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation: Bohra CC, Souvenir CC to meet in Islam Gym final

Bohra CC who were restricted to a low total of 142 all out in 19.3 overs fought back strongly and bowled out Muslim United Cricket Club for 77 runs in 14.4 overs to clinch a deserving 65-run victory in the first semi-final.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Bohra Cricket Club and Souvenir Cricket Club, both produced some solid all-round performances and comfortably won their respective semi-final matches in the 73rd Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Monday.

Bohra CC who were restricted to a low total of 142 all out in 19.3 overs fought back strongly and bowled out Muslim United Cricket Club for 77 runs in 14.4 overs  to clinch a deserving 65-run victory in the first semi-final.

Later, Souvenir CC charged to a 9-wicket win against Modern Cricket Club in the second semi-final. Chasing a winning target of 178 runs, Souvenir CC opening batsmen were aggressive as Gautam Waghela smashed an unbeaten 90 runs and Eknath Kerekar scored a quick 80 runs to steer their team to a big win.

Brief scores: Bohra CC 142 all out in 19.3 overs (Ravindra Sante 41 (47-balls, 4x4,2x6), Omkesh Kamath 20; Atish Anand 3 for 21, Parikshit Valsangkar 3 for 28) beat Muslim United CC 77 all out, 14.4 overs (Ruturaj Sane 30, Siddhant Aadhatrao 29; Himanshu Singh 3 for 7, Jahangir Ansari 3 for 17). Result: Bohra CC won by 65 runs.

Modern CC 177 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Shubham Punyarthi 55, Varun Lavande 38, Arman Shaikh 27; Hussain Raza 5 for 17) lost to Souvenir CC 178 fort 1 wicket, 16.3 overs (Gautam Waghela 90*, Eknath Kerekar 80). Result: Souvenir CC won by 9 wickets.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2023: Grace Harris & McGrath shine as UP Warriorz book play-offs berth with 3-wicket win over...

WPL 2023: Grace Harris & McGrath shine as UP Warriorz book play-offs berth with 3-wicket win over...

From the notorious streets of Amsterdam to the slums of Dharavi, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink inspires...

From the notorious streets of Amsterdam to the slums of Dharavi, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink inspires...

'Surya's inclusion non negotiable': Dinesh Karthik backs Suryakumar Yadav to retain place in ODI...

'Surya's inclusion non negotiable': Dinesh Karthik backs Suryakumar Yadav to retain place in ODI...

Virender Sehwag reveals Sachin Tendulkar's epic response when he caught him humming during 2011 ODI...

Virender Sehwag reveals Sachin Tendulkar's epic response when he caught him humming during 2011 ODI...

Watch: Shahid Afridi's brilliant gesture when fan asks for an autograph on Indian flag

Watch: Shahid Afridi's brilliant gesture when fan asks for an autograph on Indian flag