e-Paper Get App
HomeSports6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Ramteke, Dhokadia record easy victories

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Ramteke, Dhokadia record easy victories

Aakash Ramteke and Mohammad Dhokadia both dished out steady performances and easily scored 3-0 victories in their respective best-of-5-frame third round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Aakash Ramteke and Mohammad Dhokadia both dished out steady performances and easily scored 3-0 victories in their respective best-of-5-frame third round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

Having been directly seeded in to the third round, Ramteke found his touch as he quickly settled down to blank Sahil Karnani racing to 3-0 (68-14, 35-16 and 34-0) with a degree of comfort. Dhokadia also enjoyed comfortable time as he eased past Karan Makwana posting a fluent 3-0 (30-8, 34-19 and 27-24) win to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, in a match of fluctuating fortunes, Rushabh Gohil and Amit Makhija were locked in an engrossing tussle which went to the wire. But, Gohil who managed to hold his nerves in the crucial deciding fifth frame, scraped through by a close 3-2 (38-31, 53-0, 28-41, 1-42 and 29-22) frame scores.

Pratik Thakker and Nikhil Patel were also involved in a closely fought contest before the former managed to win. A determined Thakker trailing 1-2 showed solid fighting spirit as he won the last two frames to snatch a 3-2 (17-27, 41-27, 18-48, 43-29 and 38-17) win and a place in the next round.

 Results - Results - Round-3: Dipesh Jain bt Kunal Udhwani 3-1 (20-32, 51-20, 27-11, 35-21); Pratik Thakker bt Nikhil Patel 3-2 (17-27, 41-27, 18-48, 43-29, 38-17); Prabdeep Singh bt Sunil Shedge 3-1 (0-42, 39-28, 38-8, 51-38); Piyush Limbad bt Manoj Nandwani 3-2 (16-54, 32-20, 20-34, 35-19, 44-6); Aakash Ramteke bt Sahil Karnani 3-0 (68-14, 35-16, 34-0); Mohammad Dhokadia bt Karan Makwana 3-0 (30-8, 34-19, 27-24); Rushabh Gohil bt Amit Makhija 3-2 (38-31, 53-0, 28-41, 1-42, 29-22).

Round-2: Shekhar Surve bt Sanjay Joshi 3-0 (30-1, 43-21, 30-3); Nitesh Bhatia bt Samir Karia 3-1 (43-29, 24-26, 35-30, 30-15); Neville Razmi bt Amit Thakkar 3-0 (44-17, 33-11, 53-13).

Round-1: Vimal Thakkar bt Sanket Dalvi 3-0 (26-22, 43-10, 54-0).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Test Day 2 Top Moments Highlights: Kohli departs, India in trouble

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Test Day 2 Top Moments Highlights: Kohli departs, India in trouble

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav's master class of reverse swings springs Australian collapse

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav's master class of reverse swings springs Australian collapse

IND VS AUS 3rd Test: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become 3rd highest wicket taker of India in...

IND VS AUS 3rd Test: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become 3rd highest wicket taker of India in...

'At the end of the series': Matthew Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja's epic response to him after Delhi Test...

'At the end of the series': Matthew Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja's epic response to him after Delhi Test...

Brendan McCullum has no concerns over Ben Stokes participating in IPL despite knee concerns ahead of...

Brendan McCullum has no concerns over Ben Stokes participating in IPL despite knee concerns ahead of...