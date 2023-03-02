6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Ramteke, Dhokadia record easy victories

Mumbai: Aakash Ramteke and Mohammad Dhokadia both dished out steady performances and easily scored 3-0 victories in their respective best-of-5-frame third round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

Having been directly seeded in to the third round, Ramteke found his touch as he quickly settled down to blank Sahil Karnani racing to 3-0 (68-14, 35-16 and 34-0) with a degree of comfort. Dhokadia also enjoyed comfortable time as he eased past Karan Makwana posting a fluent 3-0 (30-8, 34-19 and 27-24) win to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, in a match of fluctuating fortunes, Rushabh Gohil and Amit Makhija were locked in an engrossing tussle which went to the wire. But, Gohil who managed to hold his nerves in the crucial deciding fifth frame, scraped through by a close 3-2 (38-31, 53-0, 28-41, 1-42 and 29-22) frame scores.

Pratik Thakker and Nikhil Patel were also involved in a closely fought contest before the former managed to win. A determined Thakker trailing 1-2 showed solid fighting spirit as he won the last two frames to snatch a 3-2 (17-27, 41-27, 18-48, 43-29 and 38-17) win and a place in the next round.

Results - Results - Round-3: Dipesh Jain bt Kunal Udhwani 3-1 (20-32, 51-20, 27-11, 35-21); Pratik Thakker bt Nikhil Patel 3-2 (17-27, 41-27, 18-48, 43-29, 38-17); Prabdeep Singh bt Sunil Shedge 3-1 (0-42, 39-28, 38-8, 51-38); Piyush Limbad bt Manoj Nandwani 3-2 (16-54, 32-20, 20-34, 35-19, 44-6); Aakash Ramteke bt Sahil Karnani 3-0 (68-14, 35-16, 34-0); Mohammad Dhokadia bt Karan Makwana 3-0 (30-8, 34-19, 27-24); Rushabh Gohil bt Amit Makhija 3-2 (38-31, 53-0, 28-41, 1-42, 29-22).

Round-2: Shekhar Surve bt Sanjay Joshi 3-0 (30-1, 43-21, 30-3); Nitesh Bhatia bt Samir Karia 3-1 (43-29, 24-26, 35-30, 30-15); Neville Razmi bt Amit Thakkar 3-0 (44-17, 33-11, 53-13).

Round-1: Vimal Thakkar bt Sanket Dalvi 3-0 (26-22, 43-10, 54-0).