6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Menezes pips Galaiya 3-2 in tense 3rd round match

Mumbai: Joseph Menezes put to opportune use his vast experience as he tactically and craftily defeated Khushal Galaiya 3-2 (11-41, 44-13, 22-34, 34-20 and 41-10) in a tense and engrossing best-of-5-frame third round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Thursday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

Earlier in the second round match on Wednesday evening, Menezes recovered from the brink to turn the tables on Anuj Soni snatching a fighting 3-2 (19-35, 31-40, 45-16, 37-13 and 51-26) victory.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sharma, Poras Shah and Rushabh Jain, did not encounter problems and they all comfortably won their respective third round encounters.

Sharma brushed aside the challenge from Vimal Thakkar posting a 3-0 (32-8, 38-29 and 45-26) win, while Poras Shah constructed a break of 34 in the second frame as he charged Anil Sagar by a convincing 3-0 (33-17, 49-8 and 38-23) victory. Jain was also soild with his pots and after making a break of 27 in the opening frame he went on to tame Santosh Mane by clinching a quick 3-0 (45-5, 37-35, 34-12) success to advance to the next round.

In other third round encounters, Vivek Narayan defeated Mahshook Painingal 3-1 (42-23, 7-46, 36-22 and 37-6), Neville Razmi prevailed over Rahul Narang 3-1 (44-14, 41-8, 21-45 and 47-24) and Jigar Shah got the better of Anant Mehta by an identical 3-1 (35-32, 39-25, 4-52 and 31-19) score line.

Round-3: Joseph Menezes bt Khushal Galaiya 3-2 (11-41, 44-13, 22-34, 34-20, 41-10); Vivek Narayan bt Mahshook Painingal 3-1 (42-23, 7-46, 36-22, 37-6); Rajeev Sharma bt Vimal Thakkar 3-0 (32-8, 38-29, 45-26); Jigar Shah bt Anant Mehta 3-1 (35-32, 39-25, 4-52, 31-19); Poras Shah bt Anil Sagar 3-0 (33-17, 49(34)-8, 38-23); Neville Razmi by Rahul Narang 3-1 (44-14, 41-8, 21-45, 47-24); Rushabh Jain bt Santosh Mane 3-0 (45(27)-5, 37-35, 34-12).

Round-2: Joseph Menezes bt Anuj Soni 3-2 (19-35(35), 31-40, 45-16, 37-13, 51-26); Vimal Thakkar bt Rohit Mohite 3-1 (17-39, 32-5, 55-23, 37-5); Zubin Vajifdar bt Aditya Bedre 3-0 (32-9, 34-11, 56-26).