5th T20: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj opt to field against India in decider

South Africa won the toss and opted to field against India in the series-deciding fifth T20 International on Sunday.

Keshav Maharaj is leading the visitors in the absence of injured Temba Bauma.

South Africa made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagisio Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

India remained unchanged.

Teams

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje