5th Borivali Football League: Ankit Gurbani, Kunal Verma strike in Friends United victory

Mumbai: Playing with plenty of determination Friends United scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Shelar Football Club in a Group-B league match of the 5th Borivali Football League (BFL) – 2022, conducted under the aegis of Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivali. Strikers Ankit Gurbani and Kunal Verma scored a goal in each half for the winners, while Mangesh Shelar netted the lone in the second session for the losing side.

The Borivali League is being supported by MOC (Mumbai Oncocare Centre) and PCPL (Pranav Constructions Private Limited).

Later, in a Group-A encounter, Fleetfooters Football Club scored at the death and forced Nine Stars Football Club to share the spoils playing out a 1-1 draw. Nine Stars took an early lead with Kaustubh Sawant scoring in the 16th minute. But Fleetfooters fought back and managed to score the equalizer in the second of the additional period to snatch a point. Kaustubh Sawant of Nine Stars claimed the Man of the Match award.

In another match of the same group, Vibrants Football Club proved too good and tamed Wellington Football Club 3-0. The hero of Vibrants victory was striker Samarth Bhande who netted a brace of goals and Alan Lobo with one goal. Tank Soni of Vibrants FC won the ‘Man of the Match’ medal.

Friends United started off in attacking fashion and forged ahead when striker Ankit Gurbani fired home the opening goal in the 19th minute. Shelar FC fought on gamely and managed to restore parity with Mangesh Shelar finding the back of the net in the 51st minute. But 15 minutes later Kumal Verma scored the second goal for Friends United to regain the lead which they managed to hang on to till the final whistle and come out victorious. Gurbani of Friends United was declared ‘Man of the Match’.

Results – Group-A: Fleetfooters FC 1 (Shubham Mane) drew with Nine Stars FC 1 (Kaustubh Sawant)

Vibrants FC 3 (Samarth Bhande 2, Alan Lobo) beat Wellington FC 0

Group-B: Friends United 2 (Ankit Gurbani, Kunal Verma) beat Shelar FC 1 (Mangesh Shelar)