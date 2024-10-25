53 ALL-OUT! Western Australia Lose 8 Wickets For 1 Run In An Epic Collapse Against Tasmania; Watch Highlights

Image: X

Western Australia were bowled out for 53 runs, resulting in one of the most spectacular batting collapses in tournament history. The reigning champions lost eight wickets for one run, which cricket statistician Ric Finlay described as the worst eight-wicket collapse.

Six Western Australian batsmen Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson and Joel Paris were dismissed for ducks, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was removed for 1.

The only run during the eight-wicket collapse came off a wide. Webster finished with career-best figures of 6-17 from six overs, while Stanlake claimed 3-12 from 7.1 overs.Chasing the modest target, Tasmania won inside nine overs with seven wickets in the shed. For Tasmania, Mitchell Owen scored a fine 29.

It was Western Australia's lowest one-day cup score, surpassing the 59 all-out against Victoria at the MCG in 1969. Only once in the white-ball tournament has a state team been bowled out for 51 runs, against Tasmania in Hobart in 2003. Western Australia will next face Tasmania at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval for a Sheffield Shield clash from November 1.