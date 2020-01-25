50th Golden Jubilee badminton tournament: Neerva sails into semis

Neerva Negi fought splendidly to put it across Taarushi Yadav winning in three hard-fought games 2-1 in a girls’ under-15 quarter-final match of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association ‘50th Golden Jubilee’ badminton tournament, at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Saturday evening.

Showing plenty of resilience and tremendous fighting qualities Neerva dropped the first game to Taarushi, but she put up a determined approach and went on to win the next two to clinch a 10-15, 15-10, 15-12 verdict and a place in the semi-finals.

In boys; under-15 competition, top seed Pranay Shettigar defeated Siddhant Shankar 15-4, 15-9 and second seed Shaurya Kandoi got the better of Kabir Barot 15-12, 15-13 to sail into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile in other girls under-15 quarter-finals encounters, the number one seed Taarini Suri eased past Ananya Nanda 15-3, 15-4 and second-seeded Nirmitee Gajbhiye warded off the challenge from Ananya Shah romping to a 15-10, 15-12 victory. Riya Vinherkar also progressed to the penultimate round defeating Maahi Shah 15-3, 15-9.

Results

Girls’ U-11; (QFs): 1-Ananya Katdare bt Bhakti Warang 15-2, 15-1; Kenisha Chavan bt Hridini Malgaonkar 15-9, 15-6; Arya Mestry bt Devashree Mehta 15-6, 15-0; 2-Thea Sheth bt Akshita Tibrewala 15-14, 15-10. Under-15: 1-Taarini Suri bt Ananya Nanda 15-3, 15-4; Neerva Negi bt Taarushi Yadav 10-15, 15-10, 15-12; Riya Vinherkar bt Maahi Shah 15-3, 15-9; 2-Nirmitee Gajbhiye bt Ananya Shah 15-10, 15-12.

Boys (U-11): 1-Zehn Masani bt Shanmukh Bokka 15-5, 15-6; Akshat Raisurana bt Vikrant Singh Negi 15-7, 15-9; K. Durgesh bt Niket Tejash Somaiya 15-2, 15-0; 2-Jayden Noronha bt Ansh Raj 15-7, 15-8. Under-15: 1-Pranay Shettigar bt Siddhant Shankar 15-4, 15-9; Laukik Parulekar bt Sarthak Amrute 15-11, 15-10; Pranit Somani bt Ahan Raheja 15-10, 15-9; 2-Shaurya Kandoi bt Kabir Barot 15-12, 15-13.