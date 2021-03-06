50-Years of Sunil Gavaskar's Test Debut: BCCI felicitates the 'little master' at Motera

Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, one of the most legendary Indian cricketesr, was felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the fourth Test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

The all-time great made his Test debut against West Indies on March 6, 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted the pictures paying tribute to the 71-year-old.