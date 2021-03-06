50-Years of Sunil Gavaskar's Test Debut: BCCI felicitates the 'little master' at Motera

Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, one of the most legendary Indian cricketesr, was felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the fourth Test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.
The all-time great made his Test debut against West Indies on March 6, 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted the pictures paying tribute to the 71-year-old.
On Saturday, Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also paid a heartfelt tribute to his idol. Tendulkar shared a photograph of Gavaskar in which the legend is seen playing a straight drive, Tendulkar wrote "fifty years ago, he took the world by storm scoring 774 runs in his debut series and each of us growing up had a hero to look up to."
While speaking to Star Sports on Saturday, Gavaskar said he can’t believe it’s been five decades since he played his first game for India. “Every school kid’s dream is to play for India. That was my dream as well."
The 'little master' is a legend of the game who has served Indian cricket ardently, both as a top order batsman and a commentator.
