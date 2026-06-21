50 Runs In 11 Balls! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewrites List A Record Books With Blistering Half-Century During IND A vs SL A Match

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Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books by smashing the fastest fifty in List A cricket history during the India A vs Sri Lanka A final. The youngster reached his half-century in a staggering 11 balls, producing one of the most explosive innings ever witnessed in the format.

Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing and dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack from the outset. Boundaries flowed at will as the left-hander raced to his milestone, eclipsing the previous record and setting a new benchmark in List A cricket.

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The blistering knock stunned spectators and opponents alike, with the youngster showcasing remarkable timing, fearless strokeplay and immense composure on the big stage. His innings provided India A with a flying start in the summit clash and underlined his growing reputation as one of the country's brightest batting prospects.

The record-breaking feat adds another significant milestone to Sooryavanshi's rapidly rising career. At such a young age, he has already demonstrated an ability to dominate attacks across formats, and his latest heroics in the India A-Sri Lanka A final are likely to further boost calls for higher honours in the future.

With an 11-ball fifty now to his name, Sooryavanshi has delivered a moment that will be remembered in List A cricket history, announcing himself as a special talent capable of rewriting records and entertaining fans with his fearless brand of batting.