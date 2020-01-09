5-year-old child suffering from brain cancer allowed to 'bat flip' during BBL match

In the BBL, normal coin toss, which is widely used in cricket matches across the globe, has been replaced by the bat flip where the away team captain calls 'hills' or 'roofs' to take their call in the match. The only condition is that the bat must complete one full rotation before landing.

It was first tried during the 2018 edition of the BBL and it has been followed since then.

In the ongoing match, the Hurricanes had won the toss and opted to bat against the hosts.