5 stats that define Liverpool's title winning season

Chelsea's Willian converted the penalty against Manchester City to gain a 2-1 lead in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge - and 12 minutes later Liverpool finally won the league title, fulfilling their 30-year long dream.

The Blues' triumph means Liverpool now has an unassailable 23-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who cannot bridge the gap in the remaining seven games.

It was in 1990 that Liverpool last won a top-flight English title. It was also two years before Premier League came into play.

The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.

Let's have a look at the stats that define Liverpool's title winning season:

18 top-flight wins in a row:

Liverpool established themselves the most dominant team in the current season of the Premier League. With one of the best attacking trio - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - the Reds stood victorious for 18 games in a row.

23 consecutive wins at home:

While the entire team was quite dominating, the atmosphere at Anfield deserves equal credit. Liverpool's 'You'll never walk alone' anthem is heavily chanted at Anfield. With that said, the Reds have the record of 23 consecutive wins at home.

44 top-flight matches unbeaten:

The Reds were on an unbeaten run for 44 matches, before losing their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid that was following by a sour defeat against Wolves in the Premier League.

While Liverpool could not beat Arsenal's record of going unbeaten the entire season, their win ratio is clearly better than the Invincibles from 2003-04 season.

Liverpool has 28 wins with seven wins in hand, and Arsenal ended the season with 26 wins and 12 draws.

30 years since last league title:

Liverpool won their last league title in 1990. 30 years later, after coming close on many occasions, the Reds have finally lifted the highly coveted trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

Titles in 8 different decades:

Liverpool has won titles in eight different decades.

Let us have a look at all the years in which the Reds have won the title:

1900-01

1905-06

1921-22

1922-23

1946-47

1963-64

1965-66

1972-73

1975-76

1976-77

1978-79

1979-80

1981-82

1982-83

1983-84

1985-86

1987-88

1989-90

Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.