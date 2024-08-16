 '5-6 Acre Zameen Dete Toh...': Arshad Nadeem's Cheeky Reaction To Father-In-Law Gifting Him A Buffalo After Gold Medal Win At Paris Olympics; VIDEO
Nadeem became an overnight sensation in Pakistan as he was the first athlete from the country to win an individual gold medal at the Summer Games.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Pakistan javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem received a unique from his father-in-law, Mohammad Nawas, after he clinched the gold medal for the country at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem became an overnight sensation in Pakistan as he was the first athlete from the country to win an individual gold medal at the Summer Games. The 27-year-old secured his gold medal with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m in his second attempt.

Arshad Nadeem also registered the best Olympic record in javelin with a throw of 91.79m in his sixth and final attempt. After returning to Pakistan from Paris, Nadeem received cash rewards and two cars for his historic achievement. However, javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem's wife's father gifted a buffalo as his heartfelt appreciation for his achievement.

Reacting to father-in-law's unique gift, Arshad Nadeem hilariously said that he should have received few acres land, adding that he is happy with buffalo.

"Usne mujhe bola, maine kaha bhains? Usne mujhe 5-6 acre zameen deni chahiye thi, lekin bhains bhi theek hai. Allah ka shukar hai, woh itna ameer hai aur usne bhains diya." Arshad Nadeem told ARY News.

(She (his wife) told me, I said buffalo? He should have given me 5-6 acres of land, but buffalo is also fine. By God’s grace, he is so rich and he gave a buffalo.)

Nadeem's comment left himself and the reporter in splits.

