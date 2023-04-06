42nd WCG hockey tournament: MPA sail to second successive victory

Mumbai: Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) maintained their winning run and outplayed Savio Sports Club by a convincing 5-1 margin in a Senior Men’s Group-B match of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the floodlit WCG turf. This was the second win in the group for MPA who had earlier defeated Sunda Sultans 6-2 in the first league match.

The highlight of MPA’s fluent victory was the efforts of Manoj Lokhande and Javed Shaikh, both scoring two goals each, while Irfan Khan chipped in with one to complete the winning tally, while Savio Sports Club scored a consolation through Roncy Patel.

Later, Ave Maria SC got the better of SMRC by a fighting 3-2 margin. For Ave Maria centre forward Prasad Shetty netted two goals and Niren Pimenta added one to round off the winning margin while for SMRC both the goals came from the stick of Joseph Kullu.

In an engrossing and exciting Women’s Open match, Western Railway worked hard to put it across a fighting Sea View by a close 2-1 margin. Anupa Barla and Pinky Devi were on target with a goal each to secure Western Railway’s win while Payal Sawant scored Sea View’s lone goal.

Results – Veterans’ Men: Ave Maria 3 (Prasad Shetty 2, Niren Pimenta) beat SMRC 2 (Joseph Kullu).

Mumbai Port Authority 5 (Manoj Lokhande 2, Javed Shaikh 2, Irfan Khan) beat Savio Sports Club 1 (Roncy Patel).

Women Open: Western Railway 2 (Anupa Barla, Pinky Devi) beat Sea View 1 (Payal Sawant).

Sai NCOE Mumbai 5 (Sonali B. 3, Naziya Bano 2) beat Mumbai Vets 1 (Mandrama N.).