42nd WCG hockey tournament: Don Bosco, Sea View record easy victories

Mumbai: Don Bosco Academy and Sea View SC recorded comfortable victories in the Women’s Open first round group matches of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the floodlit WCG turf.

The Don Bosco outfit riding on goals from talented youngsters Neha Dubey, Priya Dubey and Kashish Shaikh blanked Savio Sports Club 3-0.

Later, Sea View produced a 5-star performance and comfortably defeated Duruelo by a 5-1 margin. Madhavi Patil and Payal Sawant played the lead roles for Sea View as they scored two goals each while Reshma Mahadik chipped in with one to complete the winning tally. Duruelo SC pulled one back through Sonal Shinde’s efforts.

Women’s League: Don Bosco Academy 3 (Neha Dubey, Priya Dubey, Kashish Shaikh) beat Savio Sports Club 0.

Sea View SC 5 (Madhavi Patil 2, Payal Sawant 2, Reshma Mahadik) beat Duruelo SC 1 (Sonal Shinde).

Men’s Veteran League: Mumbai Raje White 6 (Meghraj Murthy 2, Solomon Alexander, Newman D’Souza, Hement G.) beat Kalina Village Boys 3 (Kingsley Rebello 2, Felix D’Mello).

Mumbai Port Trust 6 (Manoj Lokhande 3, Irfan Khan, Javed Shaikh, Deepak Kotian) beat Sunday Sultans 2 (Andrew Vaz, Bosco Pereira).