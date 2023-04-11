42nd WCG hockey tournament: Don Bosco Academy scores narrow 1-0 win

Mumbai: A youthful Don Bosco Academy outfit played well and carved out a narrow 1-0 win against Fireflies Sports Club in a Men’s Open match of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the floodlit WCG turf. Roving forward Danroy Fonseca scored the decisive winning goal to seal Don Bosco’s win.

In another match, UBI Boys, inspired by the brilliance of ace striker Aamid Khan, who notched a fine hat-trick, defeated CTC (Champions Training Centre) Red by a fighting 4-2 margin. Mohit Kathoute scored one of the four goals to complete the UBI Boys winning tally, while CTC Red scored through Tejas Chavan and Raj Patil.

Result – Men Open: Don Bosco Academy 1 (Danroy Fonseca) beat Fireflies SC 0.

UBI Boys 4 (Aamid Khan 3, Mohit Kathoute) beat CTC Red 2 (Tejas Chavan, Raj Patil).

Women Open: Sai NCOE Mumbai 7 (Bhavana Khare 3, Beena Pandey 2, Shivani Sahu, Jahaji Pragna) beat Five Stars Pune 2 (Aarti Shinde, Meha Khrirale).