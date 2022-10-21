e-Paper Get App
4 players, team manager injured as Baroda women's cricket team bus collides with lorry in Visakhapatnam, see pics

4 players, team manager injured as Baroda women's cricket team bus collides with lorry in Visakhapatnam, see pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Pic Twitter
In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Baroda women's cricketers was involved in an accident near Visakhapatnam, injuring four players and the team manager.

The bus, on its way to the airport after the completion of the team's matches in the ongoing India Senior Women's T20 Trophy, was hit by a lorry.

The collision occurred on the Thatichetlapalem National Highway, according to reports.

The injured players and the team manager were taken to a nearby medical centre.

