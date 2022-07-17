e-Paper Get App

3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya shine as India beat England by five wickets and seal series 2-1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at Manchester on Sunday.

Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs.

Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35.

Brief scores

England: 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) lost to

India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35).

