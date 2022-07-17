e-Paper Get App

3rd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl against England; Jasprit Bumrah rested

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elect to bowl against England in the third ODI at Manchester.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested after suffering back spasms. Mohammed Siraj was included in the playing XI.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

