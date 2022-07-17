e-Paper Get App

3rd ODI: India all-rounder ​Hardik ​Pandya puts England in trouble

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya |

India all-rounder ​Hardik ​Pandya struck twice in one over to put England on the backfoot in the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

Pandya (4-24) accounted for the wicket of dangerman Liam Livingstone when he had the batsman caught by Ravindra Jadeja for 27 off the third ball of the 37th over.

He then dismissed the settled captain Jos Buttler off the last delivery of the same over for 80-ball 60.

Earlier, the IPL-winning captain had England opener Jason Roy caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. England's Test captain Ben Stokes was caught and bowled for 41.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England.

​India made one change, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.​ England went with the same playing XI.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya abuses India captain Rohit Sharma during 2nd T20 against England, netizens fume
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports3rd ODI: India all-rounder ​Hardik ​Pandya puts England in trouble

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...