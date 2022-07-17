3rd ODI: India all-rounder ​Hardik ​Pandya puts England in trouble

Hardik Pandya |

India all-rounder ​Hardik ​Pandya struck twice in one over to put England on the backfoot in the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

Pandya (4-24) accounted for the wicket of dangerman Liam Livingstone when he had the batsman caught by Ravindra Jadeja for 27 off the third ball of the 37th over.

He then dismissed the settled captain Jos Buttler off the last delivery of the same over for 80-ball 60.

Earlier, the IPL-winning captain had England opener Jason Roy caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. England's Test captain Ben Stokes was caught and bowled for 41.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England.

​India made one change, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.​ England went with the same playing XI.

