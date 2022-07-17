3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya's 4-24, Yuzvendra Chahal's 3-60 help India bowl out England for 259

England were bowled out for 259 after put in to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI on Sunday.
Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60, while opener Jason Roy made 41.
For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets for 60.
Brief Scores
England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) v India
