3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya's 4-24, Yuzvendra Chahal's 3-60 help India bowl out England for 259

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
India players celebrate an England wicket in the 3rd ODI on Sunday | Pic: BCCI

England were bowled out for 259 after put in to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60, while opener Jason Roy made 41.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets for 60.

England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) v India

