3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya scores fighting half-century to rescue India against England; netizens delighted

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya notched a counter-attacking half-century to rescue India's stuttering chase against England in the third ODI at Manchester on Sunday, July 17.
Pandya reached his half-century in 43 deliveries.
With India reeling at 72-4, Pandya joined Rishabh Pant in the middle as they stabilised the visitors innings.
Earlier, Pandya (4-24) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's (3-60) superb bowling effort helped India bowl out England for 259 in the series-deciding ODI.
Skipper Jos Buttler played a vital knock (60 off 80) for England, who were invited to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma. Apart from Buttler, Jason Roy (41), Moeen Ali (34), and Craig Overton (32) were the other main contributors with the bat for the hosts. Besides Pandya and Chahal, Mohammed Siraj (2/66), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.
Twitterati expressed their joy on social media.
Here are a few reactions
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)