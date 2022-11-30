e-Paper Get App
3rd hockey Test: Indian men's team stun World No.1 Australia, win 4-3

3rd hockey Test: Indian men's team stun World No.1 Australia, win 4-3

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Adelaide: Indian men's hockey team stunned world number one side Australia 4-3 in the third Test to register a rare win and keep the five-match series alive here on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India.

Australia's goals came from the sticks of Jack Welch (25th), skipper Aran Zalewski (32nd) and Nathan Ephraums (59th).

After Wednesday's win, India trailed 1-2 in the series. The visitors had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests.

The fourth match of the series will be played here on Saturday and the final one on Sunday.

Read Also
FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: How to book online tickets, prices for quadrennial championship in Odisha
article-image

