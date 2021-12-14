$380 million: USA Gymnastics and US Olympic Committee reach settlement with Larry Nassar victims

The sexual abuse victims of former United States national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar will receive $380million (£288million) after agreeing a settlement, reports mirror.co.uk.

USA Gymnastics (USAG), the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and their insurers have agreed to pay the sum following a five-year legal case.

The settlement comes after former physician Nassar, 58, was sentenced to up to more than 300 years in prison in 2018 for molesting and sexually assaulting gymnasts placed in his care.

Nassar also plead guilty to charges of child pornography and tampering with evidence in 2017.

Olympic gold medal-winners Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney each testified against Nassar at a Senate committee hearing in September alongside Maggie Nichols, a former college star and Team USA contender.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:26 PM IST