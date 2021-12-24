37-year-old wrestler Nagesh Karale shot dead by 4 men in Pune, investigation underway

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old wrestler was shot dead in Chakan area of Pune by four men on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Nagesh Karale.

The wrestler was shot when he was about to start his four-wheeler around 10.30 pm on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A probe is underway to trace and arrest the attackers, Pimpri Chinchwad police official said.

The brutal murder was caught on the CCTV camera. In the video, it could be seen how four shooters surrounded the vehicle and started shooting out at the victim.

"The murder seems to be a fallout of an old dispute. Police are working on some clues," said the police officer.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:26 PM IST