2nd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s century thwarts Australia on Day 4

Pakistan captain Babar Azam slammed a gritty century with support from opener Abdullah Shafique as hosts thwarted Australia's hopes of a win in the second Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Chasing a 506-run target, Azam scored his sixth Test century and second against Australia to guide Pakistan to 192-2 and raise hopes of an unlikely win, or a draw.

At stumps, Azam was not out on 102 and Shafique 71 as the pair added 171 for the third wicket, leaving the home team needing another 314 runs in the 90 overs of the final day for a win, or bat out three sessions for the draw.

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Azhar Ali (6) before Shafique and Azam led the fightback, leaving Australia wicketless in the last session -- despite taking the second new ball after 80 overs.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:31 PM IST