 2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy Wellington
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy Wellington

2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy Wellington

New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for 358 in their second innings to win the Wellington Test by an innings and 58 runs on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

New Zealand completed a resounding innings and 58-run win over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Monday to clinch the two-match series 2-0 under extremely windy conditions in Wellington.

Following on, the Lankans resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 113 for 2 and were eventually bowled out for 358 by the hosts after encountering some resistance from Dhananjaya de Silva (98) and the lower middle-order.

Captain Tim Southee and Blair Tickner grabbed three wickets each for the Black Caps while Michael Bracewell took two to cap off a clinical performance with the ball.

Henry Nicholls was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 200 in New Zealand's total of 580/4d while former skipper Kane Williamson bagged the Player of the Series award for finishing as the highest scorer from either side with 337 runs, including 215 in this match.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Strong wind makes ball drift away in Wellington, forces single end coverage;...

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Strong wind makes ball drift away in Wellington, forces single end coverage;...

2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy...

2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy...

Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden Indian Wells, dethrones Novak Djokovic to reclaim No. 1...

Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden Indian Wells, dethrones Novak Djokovic to reclaim No. 1...

Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

Rohit Sharma blames batters after 10-wicket loss in Vizag ODI: 'It wasn't a 117 wicket'

Rohit Sharma blames batters after 10-wicket loss in Vizag ODI: 'It wasn't a 117 wicket'