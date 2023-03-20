2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy Wellington

New Zealand completed a resounding innings and 58-run win over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Monday to clinch the two-match series 2-0 under extremely windy conditions in Wellington.
Following on, the Lankans resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 113 for 2 and were eventually bowled out for 358 by the hosts after encountering some resistance from Dhananjaya de Silva (98) and the lower middle-order.
Captain Tim Southee and Blair Tickner grabbed three wickets each for the Black Caps while Michael Bracewell took two to cap off a clinical performance with the ball.
Henry Nicholls was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 200 in New Zealand's total of 580/4d while former skipper Kane Williamson bagged the Player of the Series award for finishing as the highest scorer from either side with 337 runs, including 215 in this match.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)