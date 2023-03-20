2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 sweep after Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls shine in windy Wellington

New Zealand completed a resounding innings and 58-run win over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Monday to clinch the two-match series 2-0 under extremely windy conditions in Wellington.

Following on, the Lankans resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 113 for 2 and were eventually bowled out for 358 by the hosts after encountering some resistance from Dhananjaya de Silva (98) and the lower middle-order.

Captain Tim Southee and Blair Tickner grabbed three wickets each for the Black Caps while Michael Bracewell took two to cap off a clinical performance with the ball.

Henry Nicholls was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 200 in New Zealand's total of 580/4d while former skipper Kane Williamson bagged the Player of the Series award for finishing as the highest scorer from either side with 337 runs, including 215 in this match.