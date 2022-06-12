e-Paper Get App

2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 powers South Africa to 4-wicket win over India; Proteas take 2-0 lead

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
SA's Heinrich Klaasen en route his 81 against India

South Africa outclassed India by four wickets in a one-sided second T20 International on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Batting first, India managed only 148 for six in 20 overs with Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 30 off 21 balls helping the hosts reach a respectable total and Shreyas Iyer's sedate 40 off 35 balls being the saving grace at the top-order.

Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada were economical with a wicket each.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen's superb 81 off 46 balls laced with seven fours and five sixes, made it a walk in the park for the Proteas as they knocked off the runs in 18.2 overs despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fantastic figures of 4 for 13.

Brief Scores

India 148/6 (Shreyas Iyer 40, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out, Ishan Kishan 34, Anrich Nortje 2/36, Kagiso Rabada 1/15) lost to South Africa 149/2 in 18.2 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 81, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/13)

