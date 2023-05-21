2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Aarush Patankar shines in Victory CC triumph

Mumbai, May 20: A splendid performance from all-rounder Aarush Patankar helped Victory Cricket Club emerge champions as they handed Ours Cricket Club a 16-run defeat in the final of the 2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama CC in association with Mumbai Cricket Club and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Friday evening.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, despite losing the wicket of opener Prateek Yadav for just 5 runs and with only 8 runs on the board, gallantly fought back and amassed a massive total of 237 for 6 wickets from their stipulated 35 overs. Opener Patankar smashed a 73-ball 73 runs with five boundaries and two sixes, while teammates Aditya Pabalkar 51 runs (45-balls, 5x4,1x6) and Manan Bhatt 46 runs (36-balls, 8x4) made substantial contributions to swell the total. Smith Pardeshi 2 for 29 and Shreyas Gurav 2 for 46 were Ours CC’s best bowlers.

Later, Ours Cricket Club batters put up a strong fight to try to overhaul the opponents total, but they fell short as they were bowled out for 221 runs in 32.4 overs. Smith Pardeshi 49 runs (30-balls, 5x4,2x6), Kartik Savale 35 runs (28-balls, 5x4) and Sarvesh Yadav 34 runs (52-balls, 3x4) managed to get some decent knocks but they were unable to help Ours CC cross the winning line. Aarush Patankar who batted confidently during his innings also came good with the ball and claimed 4 wicket for 34 runs which tilted the match in Victory CC’s favour.

Sri Lanka bowling legend Chaminda Vaas was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution function and presented the trophies and awards to the teams and the players.

The Best Batsman award was won by Ayush Vartak (National CC) who scored 421 runs, while Best Bowler award was claimed by Rohit Yadav (Parkophene Cricketers) who picked up 15 wickets. Arjun Dani (MIG Cricket Club) who scored 269 runs and took 7 wickets was declared as the winner for the Emerging Player of the Tournament award. Victory CC’s Aarush Patankar for his all-round showing was undoubtedly named Player of the Final.

Brief scores: Victory CC 237 for 6 wickets, 35 overs (Aarush Patankar 73 (73-balls, 5x4,2x6), Aditya Pabalkar 51 (45-balls, 5x4,1x6), Manan Bhatt 46 (36-balls, 8x4); Smith Pardeshi 2 for 29, Shreyas Gurav 2 for 46) beat Ours Cricket Club 221 all out, 32.4 overs (Smith Pardeshi 49 (30-balls, 5x4,2x6), Kartik Savale 35 (28-balls, 5x4), Sarvesh Yadav 34 (52-balls, 3x4), Shreyas Gurav 23; Aarush Patankar 4 for 34). Result: Victor Cricket Club won by 16 runs.

Individual awards - Best Batsman: Ayush Vartak (National CC) 421 runs.

Best Bowler: Rohit Yadav (Parkophene Cricketers) 15 wickets.

Emerging Player: Arjun Dani (MIG Cricket Club) 269 runs and 7 wickets.

Man of the Final: Aarush Patankar 73 runs.