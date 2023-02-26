25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament: Mangalore Blues rally to win 3-1

Mumbai: A determined Mangalore Blues Sports Club showed solid fighting qualities as they recovered from a 0-1 deficit to record a 3-1 victory against Union Sports Club in a league match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) ground on Sunday. The victory ensured Mangalore Blues qualified for the quarter finals.

Union Sports Club started in promising fashion and against the run of play forged into the lead with Deepam Anchan scoring a first half goal.

Mangalore Blues put up a splendid fight on resumption and struck three goals during this period to clinch a well-deserved win. Raul Almeida, Akshay Devadiga and Nehal Salian were bang on target with a goal each to complete Mangalore Blues victory.

In another match, Saraswati Sports Club easily defeated Jawahar Young Boys Sports Club by a clear 3-0 margin. Deep Mahadik netted a brace of goals and Kumar Rathod struck one to seal the win. Saraswati have now secured a berth in the quarter final.

Results: Saraswati SC 3 (Deep Mahadik 2, Kumar Rathod) beat Jawahar Young Boys SC 0.

Mangalore Blues SC 3 (Raul Almeida, Akshay Devadiga, Nehal Salian) beat Union SC 1 (Deepam Anchan).