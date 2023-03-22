25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament: Karnataka SC recover to emerge champions

Karnataka Sports Club players proudly pose with the Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Trophy along with Chief Guest, MLA Rahul Narvekar, Guest of Honour, Climax Lawrence, former Indian footballer, KSA President, Dr. P.V. Shetty and other KSA Executive Committee members. |

Mumbai: A determined Karnataka Sports Club fought back to overcome Satya Vijaya Sports Club 3-1 in a well-contested final of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) ground.

Satya Vijaya started confidently and against the run of play snatched the advantage when Rohan Jadhav hit the target in the 24th minute.

However, their joy was short-lived as four minutes later Julian Koli scored the equalizer for Karnataka SC and the teams went into the break on level terms at 1-all.

On resumption, both Karnataka SC and Satya Vijaya continued to play an attacking game and there was plenty of action at either end. After several anxious moments and with the match heading for a 1-1 draw, Karnataka SC scored two quick goals in the final minutes through Ayush Shetty and Pratham Ghatnur to clinch victory and emerge champions.

Earlier, in the Third place match, Jaihind Sports Club defeated Karnataka Amateurs Sports Club 2-0. Strikers Akash Jadhav and Kumar Rathod scored a goal each for the winners.

Rahul Narvekar, speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, was the Chief Guest and presented the trophies to the champions, runners-up and the two losing semi-finalists.

Speaking at the function, Narvekar praised the efforts of the KSA Executive Committee. “I congratulate the Executive Committee members and the organizing committee members of Karnatak Sporting Association for the promotion of football. They are providing young talent an opportunity to play competitive football and showcase their talent. I, within my capacity, am willing to support the KSA and assure them that if they require any assistance I will try to help,” he stated.

Later, Narvekar in the presence of Guest of Honour, Climax Lawrence, former Indian footballer presented the glittering trophies to the champions, runners-up, third place winners and the fourth placed teams.

Champions Karnataka SC received a cash prize of Rs 60,000, while runner-up Satya Vijaya got Rs 50,000. The third and fourth placed teams received Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Results - Third Place: Jaihind Hind SC 2 (Akash Jadhav, Kumar Rathod) beat Karnataka Amateurs SC 0.

Final: Karnataka Sports Club 3 (Julian Koli, Ayush Shetty, Pratham Ghatnur) beat Satya Vijaya SC 1 (Rohan Jadhav).