 '24/08/2024 Will Always Be Special To Us': Shaheen Shah Afridi Posts Heartwarming Message For Their Newly-Born Son Aliyaar
Shaheen Shah Afridi did a special wicket celebration during the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a heartwarming message on his official handle on X for his newly-born son. The 24-year-old stated that the date of 24/08/2024 will always be special for them and expressed gratitude to his wife for going through all the pain to bring their son into this world.

The news of Afridi's wife Ansha giving birth to a baby boy emerged during day 4 of the opening Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. After picking up his first wicket of the innings in the 28th over, the youngster did a cradling gesture, signalling the birth of his son.

Shaheen wrote on X:

"This moment changes everything! My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi. I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is literally the support system of our little family. I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers."

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Pakistan target quick turnaround:

With Pakistan suffering a humiliating ten-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, they are under massive pressure ahead of the 2nd Test beginning at the same venue on August 30. Shan Masood and his men created several unwanted records, including losing a Test to Bangladesh for the first time and suffering a ten-wicket loss for the first time on home soil.

Moreover, it was the 2nd time that Pakistan had lost a Test after declaring in their first innings, with the first coming in 1961. With Afridi also taking only 2 scalps in the entire match, he will need to step up massively if the hosts are to level the series.

