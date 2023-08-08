22-Year-Old Fan Stabbed To Death During Clashes Before UEFA Postpones Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens; Visuals Surface

Horrific scenes were witnessed before the match between Dinamo Zagreb and AEK Athens in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday night, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old fan.

The Greek fan succumbed to his injuries while at least others sustained serious injuries after fans clashed before the third-round qualifying match.

A minor was among the fans who had to be hospitalised after getting hit on the head with a stone during the clashes.

Athens police made 83 arrests after the clashes outside the Agia Sofia Stadium on the outskirts of the city.

Videos of the clashes on the streets show fans fighting with each other and with some even running away from being beaten.

"A serious incident took place outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium. A young Greek man was stabbed to death and six other injured people are in hospital," Greek police said.

UEFA have postponed the match which will now be played on either August 18 or 19.

"UEFA deplores in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents that took place in Athens last night and resulted in the loss of a life.

"While expressing our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, to AEK Athens FC and its fans, we would like to reiterate that violence has no place in our sport and we expect that those responsible for this terrible act be arrested and consigned to justice in the shortest delay," UEFA said in a statement.

