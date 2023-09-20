'2023 Marks The Beginning': Adidas Unveils Team India's World Cup Jersey (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma with Team India's kit. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Adidas, the multinational sports company unveiled the Indian team's World Cup jersey ahead of the 2023 edition. Adidas took to its official handle on X and released the same, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj gracing with their presence in the high-profile video.

Team India's much-awaited 2023 World Cup kit was unveiled with a song sung by Raftaar, with the track titled '3 Ka Dream', signifying the unrelenting support for the Men in Blue and their dream of seeing the boys lift the trophy for the third time after 1983 and 2011.

1983 ignited the spark.

2011 brought in glory.

2023 marks the beginning of #3KaDream. pic.twitter.com/1eA0mRiosV — adidas (@adidas) September 20, 2023

As far as the blue jersey goes, it no longer has the three white stripes on the shoulder and has been replaced by the tri-colour. The jersey has the BCCI logo on the extreme left, with two stars above it, indicating India's World Cup titles.

Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in the 2023 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to victory in Asia Cup 2023, will hope to give the Men in Blue their first 50-over World Cup trophy since MS Dhoni did in 2011. With India having the home advantage, they start as one of the firm favourites to win the crown.

The Men in Blue will continue their World Cup preparations with a three-game ODI series against Australia, starting on September 22nd in Mohali. KL Rahul will captain the hosts in the first two matches, with Rohit and Virat Kohli rested for the same.

