2022 Beijing Olympics: USA’s Nina O'Brien taken off giant slalom course on stretcher after crash

Nina O’Brien, the top US woman in the giant slalom after Mikaela Shiffrin went out, crashed just ahead of the finish line Monday and appeared to seriously injure her left leg, reports USA Today.

O’Brien was taken off the course on a stretcher, but US Ski & Snowboard said on Twitter that she was “alert and responsive.”

“She was worried about delaying the race,” the organization said. “And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing.”

O’Brien had one gate left in the second run and was going at top speed when she lost her balance. Her legs flew wide and she tumbled past the last gate and into the finish area. O’Brien immediately clutched at her left leg, and still photographs showed her ankle going the opposite direction of how it should.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:00 PM IST