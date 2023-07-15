2022 Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad Eyes Gold After Being Picked To Lead Team India

Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has already set his sights on claiming the gold for Team India in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting on September 23rd. The right-handed batter revealed that it would be fun to play alongside one another, having already done so in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The team for the Asian Games was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, July 14. Gaikwad was chosen to lead the team as the captain. Alongside the prolific right-handed batter, the BCCI has also named a handful of uncapped players after their good performances in IPL 2023.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a video posted by BCCI's official Twitter handle, the 26-year-old thanked the BCCI for giving him the opportunity to lead India and hopes to fulfil their expectations by bringing in the gold.

"The dream would be to win the gold medal, stand on the podium and sing the national anthem for the country. I am really thankful for this opportunity given by the BCCI, the management and selectors. Playing for India is a proud feeling and leading the side in such a great event is a great opportunity for me, personally and also for all the other team members who are alongside me."

The right-hander added:

"It will be great fun, to be honest, because we are all youngsters and we have been gelling around well with each other in the last two years playing in IPL, for India A and India. It’s a really fun group to be a part of and it will be exciting for everyone who is part of the squad."

Read Also Shikhar Dhawan To Captain India At Asian Games Following ODI Squad Exclusion For West Indies Tour:...

Team India's squad for 2022 Asian Games:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)