2021 IPL league matches likely to be held in Mumbai

New Delhi: Mumbai and Ahmedabad are likely to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches with the former likely to host group stage matches across four venues and the latter's refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Motera to host the play-offs.

According to sources, four stadia are being discussed to host the league matches of the Indian Premier League that will start either in mid-April or second week of April.

"At the moment there are discussions to host the league matches in four stadia in Mumbai, Bradbo urne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the Reliance Cricket Stadium. The play-offs are expected to be held in the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera," according to official.

"However, this is yet to be made official. The tournament is likely to be hosted either in mid-April or second week of April," he added.

The success in hosting of domestic events like the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare one-dayers has made it possible for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to look at the possibility of hosting the cash-rich T20 tournament in India this time after the 2020 edition was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to Covid-19 in India.

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had last month said that the 2021 IPL will be hosted in India. "As of now it has been decided that the IPL should be happening in India. In case the same situation prevails (with declining Covid-19 cases in India), then it should happen in India," Dhumal had said in January.

"We want to do it in India as the IPL is an Indian league. Hopefully, the situation remains the same. It would depend on how safe it is to have eight venues. Maybe we can think of a hub. We will take the final call according to the situation," he had said.