Virat Kohli at number 4: A solution or problem for India?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has pushed himself down the line to come at number four for India and perhaps, that is not a good strategy. As stats show, Kohli has been dismissed early on many occassions while batting at number four.
ESPNcricinfo wrote, "Going by his last few scores, Virat Kohli at No. 4 is perhaps not a good idea."
In the last seven innings, Kohli has not scored more than 20 runs after coming to bat at number four, the highest being 16 runs in the first ODI against Australia on January 14, 2020.
However, a user suggested that inclusion of both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul alongside opener Rohit Sharma has proved to be quite costly for the batting order. "Ek batsman ko adjust karne key chakkar mein poorey batting order ki waat laga di," the user wrote.
After Rohit Sharma's early dismissal at 10 runs off 15 balls, Rahul came in and scored 47 off 61 balls, whereas Dhawan crossed the half-century mark at 74 off 91 balls.
Coming back to the match, India is all out for 255 in 49.1 overs.