IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul replaces concussed Pant behind the stumps

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting and could not keep wickets with K.L. Rahul filling in for him in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," BCCI said in a statement.

India batted first at the Wankhede and were bowled out for 255 despite Shikhar Dhawan's 74. Pant scored 28 off 33 balls and hit two fours and a six before getting caught at point by Ashton Turner off Pat Cummins. The 22-year-old top edged a short delivery from Cummins which hit his helmet before flying to point, which caused the concussion.

Australian pacers led by Mitchell Starc (3/56) kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the Indians in check. Besides Starc, Cummins (2/44) and Kane Richardson (2/43) took two wickets each while spinners Adam Zampa (1/53) and Ashton Agar (1/56) scalped one apiece.