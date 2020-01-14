Gopi Birla Memorial School romp home with a 74-run win over Greenlawns High School

Gopi Birla Memorial School attack produced a disciplined bowling which inspired them to record a comfortable 74-run win against Greenlawns High School in a Group-B league match on the opening day of the inaugural Bombay Gymkhana Inter-School T20 Cricket Tournament, played at the Gymkhana’s ground here on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first Gopi Birla managed to score 139, before they were all out with three balls to spare. Dishant Shah 25 and Aadit Shah 28 runs were the main scorers for Gopi Birla.

Yug Kukadia 3 for 28 along with Dev Sisodia and Kenil Sanghvi who picked up two wickets each were the main strike bowlers for Greenlawns.

Later the Gopi Birla bowling attack bundled out Greenlawns for a paltry 65 in 14.3 overs. Medhansh Shah (3 for 7), Bhavya Shah (2 for 20) and Jinay Sarvaiya (2 for 2) were responsible for bowling Gopi Birla to a big win.

Earlier, Dhirubhai Ambani International School registered a convincing seven-wicket win against Campion School in a Group-B match. Batting first Campion School made 137 for 2 wickets.

Rohan Ghag top-scored with 69 runs and Soham Rathod scored an unbeaten 44 runs. Dhirubhai Ambani easily chased the target scoring 139 for loss of three wickets in 18.3 overs.

Abhiviraj (30 runs), Veer Kapoor (34 not out) and Shanay Ambani (35 runs) ensured their team crossed the finish line.

Brief scores

Campion School 137-2 (Soham Rathod 44*, Rohan Ghag 69) lost to Dhirubhai Ambani International School 139-3 (Abhiviraj 30, Veer Kapoor 34*, Shanay Ambani 35) by seven wickets.

Gopi Birla Memorial School 139 (Dishant Shah 25, Aadit Shah 28, Yug Kukadia 3-28, Dev Sisodia 2-27, Kenil Sanghvi 2-31, Khush Godani 2-24) bt Greenlawns High School 65 (Medhansh Shah 3-7, Bhavya Shah 2-20, Jinay Sarvaiya 2-2) by 74 runs.