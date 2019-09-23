Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ win over Kalina Rangers

Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ enjoyed a good outing as they romped to a fluent 2-0 win over Kalina Rangers in a second round match of the 18th edition of the Kalina Football League, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

Results:

(Rd-2): Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ 2 (Rayyan Shaikh, Serin Panicker) bt Kalina Rangers 0.FC Kolovery Z3: 0 drew with Egyptian Boys: 0.