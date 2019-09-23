Easy for Taaha Khan, Nikhil Saigal

Mumbai: Taaha Khan of Islam Gymkhana and Nikhil Saigal of Khar Gymkhana, had a easy round in the senior men’s snooker 2nd round qualifying matches of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State this year's Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room on Monday.

Taaha did not encounter much resistance from NSCI’s Jigish Choksi and raced to 3-0 (62-22, 63-35 and 66-18) victory, while Nikhil potted steadily to overcome Darshan Raval, winning in straight frames at 3-0 (78-36, 71-35 and 86-49) to advance to the third round.

Earlier in a first round clash Bombay Gymkhana billiards marker Girish Premana took optimum advantage of the home condition to knockout Aurangabad’s number one ranked player Omar Farooqui by recording a 3-1 (78-67, 27-38, 48-23 and 58-31) victory.

In a keenly contested first round match, Siddhesh Mulay of Chiplun fought hard to before overcoming Samay Wadhawan of NSCI by a 3-2 (59-67, 77-24, 66-34, 39-65 and 69-33) frame scores.

Results (Rd-1):

Girish Prasana (Bombay Gym) bt Omar Farooqui (Aurangabad) 3-1 (78-67, 27-38, 48-23, 58-31); Vishal Vaya (KVSC) bt Rohit Jadhav (Nashik) 3-0