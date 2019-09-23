Asian Swimming Championships: Indian swimmers eye Olympic mark

Bengaluru: The trio of Virdhawal Khade, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will look to achieve the 'A' standard Olympic qualification mark when they spearhead the Indian challenge at the 10th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships, starting here on Tuesday.

All the three swimmer have made the 'B' Sajan did that in 200m butterfly at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.