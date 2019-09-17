Zeeshan Ali, Nanadan Bal to mentor Tennis Premier League teams

Mumbai: Former national and international players like Zeeshan Ali, Nanadan Bal and Aditya Sachdeva who have been instrumental in shaping the careers of many an upcoming tennis player in the country have teamed up with the organisers of the Tennis Premier League and will be seen mentoring three of the eight franchises in the upcoming League which will be played at Celebration Sports Club in Andheri from December 12-16 this year.

TPL, which is an initiative of Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, is in its second season and has the likes of Leander Paes, Sonali Bendre and Rakul Preet supporting the initiative by buying stakes in the teams.

Former ATP 150 player and current coach of the Indian Davis Cup team Zeeshan Ali will be seen mentoring the Hawks team. Zeeshan will work closely with the team management and apart from mentoring the top players, he will be involved in grooming the youngsters who will be picked through the selection trials to be conducted next month.

When asked about the initiative the seven-time national champion said, " If you want to become a champion, you have to train like one. Not just hard but smart as well. TPL is a great platform for our players, especially the juniors to showcase their talent, interact and learn from some of the top coaches in the country."

Apart from Zeeshan, former national champion and Ex-Davis cup coach Nandan Bal, Narendranath, ex-coach of Sania Mirza and Aditya Sachdeva have partnered with Chennai Stallions, Hyderabad Strikers and Delhi Binny's Brigade respectively.