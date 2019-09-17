Vinesh Phogat loses in pre-quarters, 2020 Olympics hope still alive

Nur-Sultan: Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday was knocked out of the World Wrestling Championships in the pre-quarterfinals. After a good start to her campaign at Nur-Sultan where she beat Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson 13-0, Vinesh was trounced 7-0 by Japanese reigning world champion Maya Mukaida.

Vinesh however has a chance of getting a repechage and thus a shot at a bronze medal and a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if Mukaida makes it to the final. If so, the 25-year-old will be facing American World No.1 Sarah Hilderbrandt in her next bout as Mukaida routed Hilderbrandt 12-1 to reach the semis. Mukaida faces Greek Maria Prevolaraki in the semi-final.

Among the other Indians in action on Tuesday, Naveen lost his 130kg Greco-Roman repechage match against Estonia's Heike Nabi 9-0 and thus fell out of contention for a spot in the Olympics.

Seema lost in the 1/8 stage of the women's 50kg category to Azerbaijan's Rio Olympics silver medallist Mariya Stadnik. Like Vinesh, Seema will be hoping for a repechage with Stadnik reaching the semi-final and within a match of confirming a silver medal.

Lalita Shehrawat lost at the 1/8 stage of the 55kg category to Mongolia's Bolortuya Batochir. In 72kg, Komal Bhagwal Gole lost to Turkey's Beste Altug.