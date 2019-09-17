China Open: Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa enter second round

Changzhou: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa entered the second round of ongoing China Open on Tuesday as they defeated Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 22-20, 17-21, 21-17.

The match lasted for about 50 minutes. This win by the Indian pair can be considered a big achievement as Jordon and Oktavianti had entered the finals of 2018 India Open.

The Indian pair managed to win the first game which was a closely fought affair. Both the pairs went back and forth but in the end, Rankireddy and Ponnappa won the first game 22-20.

World number seven pair of Jordon and Oktavianti staged a comeback in the second game and they were able to upset the Indian duo 21-17.

After losing the second game, the Indian pair was able to hold their ground in the final game and they won the crucial encounter 21-17.