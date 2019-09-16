Hrissha Dubey anchors Jamnabai Narsee School to quarters

Mumbai: Top-seeded Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee School) secured her place in the quarter-finals of girls under-16 MSSA Inter-school badminton championship after a 15-1 win over Chary Shreya of Auxilium Convent High School at Cricket Club of India, Churchgate on Monday.

Hrissha was unstoppable, snatching the game away from a clueless Shreya giving away just one point in her dominating victory. In another match, Manya Avlani of CNM School produced a clinical performance as she made short work of Vriddhi Chaphekar of Nahar International School with a 15-4 verdict.

Ruturaj Rahod from IES New English backed by cheers from his schoolmates played brilliantly to down Param Mishra from HVB Global Academy 21-11, in the boys section.

Last year’s boys under-12 champion Avighna Gadgil of Maneckji Cooper Education had fight it out against Gokludham High School’s Aarnav Girish before prevailign 21-18 in a close encounter, while Poddar International School’s (IB & CIE) Shanysa Jain edged out Alisha Khan of Bombay Cambridge 15-14 in a nail-biting match.

Results (All PQFs):

Boys (U-16): Ruturaj Rathod (IES New English) bt Param Mishra (HVB Global Academy) 21-11; Aaryavardhan Jadhav (Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly, Dadar) bt Vaishnav Paste (IESVN) 21-15; Darius Pardwala (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) bt Parth Khandelwal (Lilavati Poddar) 21-18. Under-14: Avighna Gadgil (Maneckji Cooper Education) bt Aarnav Girish (Gokuldham High School, Goregaon) 21-18; Pranay Shettigar (Oxford Public School) bt Vajra Manikar (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) 21-8; Kabir Barot (Billabong High International School) Aditya Singh (Oxford Public School) 12-14.

Girls (U-16): Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee School) bt Chary Shreya (Auxilium Convent High School) 15-1; Manya Avlani (CNM School) bt Vriddhi Chaphekar (Nahar International School) 15-4; Nidhi Chouhan (Ryan International School) bt Mihika Jain (BD Somani International, Cuffe Parade) 15-9. Under-14: Shanysa Jain (Poddar International School IB & CIE) bt Alisha Khan (Bombay Cambridge) 15-14; Suri Taarini (JB Petit High School) Deepti Pillay(St Thomas Academy) 15-4; Sheya Bhat (Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri) bt Siya Dahake (St Peter’s School) 15-7