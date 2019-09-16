Hrissha Dubey anchors Jamnabai Narsee School to quarters

Mumbai: Top-seeded Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee School) secured her place in the quarter-finals of girls under-16 MSSA Inter-school badminton championship after a 15-1 win over Chary Shreya of Auxilium Convent High School at Cricket Club of India, Churchgate on Monday.
Hrissha was unstoppable, snatching the game away from a clueless Shreya giving away just one point in her dominating victory. In another match, Manya Avlani of CNM School produced a clinical performance as she made short work of Vriddhi Chaphekar of Nahar International School with a 15-4 verdict.
Ruturaj Rahod from IES New English backed by cheers from his schoolmates played brilliantly to down Param Mishra from HVB Global Academy 21-11, in the boys section.
Last year’s boys under-12 champion Avighna Gadgil of Maneckji Cooper Education had fight it out against Gokludham High School’s Aarnav Girish before prevailign 21-18 in a close encounter, while Poddar International School’s (IB & CIE) Shanysa Jain edged out Alisha Khan of Bombay Cambridge 15-14 in a nail-biting match.
Results (All PQFs):
Boys (U-16): Ruturaj Rathod (IES New English) bt Param Mishra (HVB Global Academy) 21-11; Aaryavardhan Jadhav (Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly, Dadar) bt Vaishnav Paste (IESVN) 21-15; Darius Pardwala (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) bt Parth Khandelwal (Lilavati Poddar) 21-18. Under-14: Avighna Gadgil (Maneckji Cooper Education) bt Aarnav Girish (Gokuldham High School, Goregaon) 21-18; Pranay Shettigar (Oxford Public School) bt Vajra Manikar (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) 21-8; Kabir Barot (Billabong High International School) Aditya Singh (Oxford Public School) 12-14.
Girls (U-16): Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee School) bt Chary Shreya (Auxilium Convent High School) 15-1; Manya Avlani (CNM School) bt Vriddhi Chaphekar (Nahar International School) 15-4; Nidhi Chouhan (Ryan International School) bt Mihika Jain (BD Somani International, Cuffe Parade) 15-9. Under-14: Shanysa Jain (Poddar International School IB & CIE) bt Alisha Khan (Bombay Cambridge) 15-14; Suri Taarini (JB Petit High School) Deepti Pillay(St Thomas Academy) 15-4; Sheya Bhat (Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri) bt Siya Dahake (St Peter’s School) 15-7
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)