Bathinda youth wins gold in doubles, bronze in singles at Punjab State Deaf Badminton Championship

Chandigarh: Yashveer Goyal, a hearing and speech impaired youth of Bathinda city in Punjab, has added another feat to his cap by winning gold in doubles category and bronze in single category at the 10th Punjab State Deaf Badminton Championship which concluded on Sunday evening in Jalandhar city.

A total of 32 players participated in the championship. In the doubles category, Deepak Arora of Jalandhar was accompanying Goyal.

By winning two medals, the 20-year-old has got selected in the state badminton team that would participate in the national badminton championship for the deaf to be held in Gurugram in January 2020.

Last year, Goyal won silver in doubles category and bronze in the individual category in the championship.

Goyal also won silver in men's (senior) category in the 11th Punjab State Deaf Chess Championship. He is hearing and speech impaired since his birth and also suffered from congenital deformities.

Goyal to his credit has the achievement award in the Global Information Technology Challenge for Youths, held in Hanoi in Vietnam in 2017 and the gold and the overall trophy in National IT Championship for Youths with Disability held at the National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra in 2017.